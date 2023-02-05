TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,115 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.