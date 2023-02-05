TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $54.34 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

