TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

