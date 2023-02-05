TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.92.

