TD Securities Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$34.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.34.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 3.6 %

AP.UN stock opened at C$29.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.86. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$24.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.