Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Raised to $48.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,677 shares of company stock worth $2,283,492. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

