Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $140.52 million and approximately $158,457.97 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tenset has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.21 or 0.28889381 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00427388 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,924,306 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.