Terra Classic (LUNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $156.74 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $156.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015860 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005101 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009063 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005403 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001955 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,531,955,572 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,505,638,086 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
