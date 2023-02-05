TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $313.81 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $313.81 million and approximately $86.60 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00087619 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00062540 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010308 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00024401 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000247 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,972,359 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,452,448 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
