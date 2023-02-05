TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Tops $327.72 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $327.72 million and $88.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00089424 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00062420 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010760 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025027 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004452 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000259 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,009,098 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,499,946 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
