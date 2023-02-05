Tezos Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $60.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005134 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005395 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 947,437,250 coins and its circulating supply is 926,021,103 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

