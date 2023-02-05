The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.78. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

