The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

