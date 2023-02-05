The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,737 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

