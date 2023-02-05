The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
DXYN stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.43.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
