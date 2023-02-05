The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DXYN stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.43.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

