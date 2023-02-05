The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $215.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $242.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,089.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.