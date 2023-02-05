The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.20 ($36.09) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

DWS stock opened at €31.46 ($34.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.63. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 12 month high of €39.48 ($42.91). The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

