The Graph Price Tops $0.13 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $305.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,577,320,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,780,477,225 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

