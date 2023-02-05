The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 2,943,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,208,131. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $19,468,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 637.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 298,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,497,000 after acquiring an additional 258,169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 53.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after acquiring an additional 141,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

