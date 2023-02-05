The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

