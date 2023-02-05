The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $178.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 158,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,979,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.