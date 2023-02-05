The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $66,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

