The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Travelers Companies by 422.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

