Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

