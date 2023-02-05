Todd Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.