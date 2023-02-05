Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Sempra by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

Sempra Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

