Todd Asset Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

