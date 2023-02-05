Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $408.27 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

