Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.47 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

