Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.35.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.86. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 76,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

