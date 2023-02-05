TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

