TransAlta (TSE:TA) Lowered to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB cut shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.50.

TA has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

TransAlta Trading Down 2.5 %

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.54. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,566.68.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

