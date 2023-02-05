Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (TPOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance

Shares of LON TPOA opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.

About Triple Point VCT 2011

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

