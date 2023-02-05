Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (TPOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.42 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Stock Performance
Shares of LON TPOA opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.15) on Friday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.
About Triple Point VCT 2011
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.