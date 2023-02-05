Truist Financial Cuts Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $70.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Trading Up 3.3 %

EVA stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Enviva has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. Equities analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 28,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth $29,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at $18,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 277.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 186,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.