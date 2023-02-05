Truist Financial Trims Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Target Price to $52.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.02%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

