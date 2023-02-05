Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

