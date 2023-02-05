Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $38.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %
NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.