UBS Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $196.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $191.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.11. The stock has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.06%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

