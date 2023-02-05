UDR (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UDR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6,650.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 865,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of UDR by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 403,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 578,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309,757 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

