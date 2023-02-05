Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
UNVR opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
