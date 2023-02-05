Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Price Performance

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $836.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Univest Financial news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,275.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on UVSP. Stephens lowered shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.