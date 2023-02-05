USDD (USDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.74 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. USDD has a market cap of $719.86 million and $22.74 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One USDD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

