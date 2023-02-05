USS Investment Management Ltd Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,680 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.