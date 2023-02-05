USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,352 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.88 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.38. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

