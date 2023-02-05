USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,038 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 19.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Booking Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,455.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,153.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,973.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.