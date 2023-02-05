USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 68,750 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,750 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

