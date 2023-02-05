Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $119,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $188.19 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

