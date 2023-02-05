Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

