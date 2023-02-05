Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.04 and its 200-day moving average is $360.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

