Venus USDC Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.25 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02185086 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

