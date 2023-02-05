Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 4.7 %

VRA opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

