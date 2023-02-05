Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
VRA opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.85.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
